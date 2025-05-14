Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Killed in Tiger Attack Near Pilibhit Reserve

A 50-year-old farmer named Hansraj was killed in a suspected tiger attack near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. The attack has caused panic among villagers. Despite previous reports of tiger sightings, no preventive measures were taken by the forest department. Authorities are now on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Killed in Tiger Attack Near Pilibhit Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old farmer was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials reported on Wednesday. The grim discovery of Hansraj's mutilated body has triggered widespread fear in the Sehraamau North area, as locals demand answers.

According to Shaheer Ahmad, ranger of the Haripur forest range, Hansraj was returning home on a bicycle late Tuesday after irrigating his fields when he was allegedly attacked by the tiger. The big cat reportedly dragged the body 300 meters into a nearby field, leaving a trail of terror in its wake.

The deceased's son, Mahesh Kumar, criticized the forest department for its inaction despite repeated sightings of the predator. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajit Pratap Singh has assured the family of government support and stated the forest department is now on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025