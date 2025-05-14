Tragedy Strikes: Farmer Killed in Tiger Attack Near Pilibhit Reserve

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old farmer was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials reported on Wednesday. The grim discovery of Hansraj's mutilated body has triggered widespread fear in the Sehraamau North area, as locals demand answers.

According to Shaheer Ahmad, ranger of the Haripur forest range, Hansraj was returning home on a bicycle late Tuesday after irrigating his fields when he was allegedly attacked by the tiger. The big cat reportedly dragged the body 300 meters into a nearby field, leaving a trail of terror in its wake.

The deceased's son, Mahesh Kumar, criticized the forest department for its inaction despite repeated sightings of the predator. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajit Pratap Singh has assured the family of government support and stated the forest department is now on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)