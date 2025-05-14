Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures

A 'yellow' warning has been declared for May 19 and 20 across parts of Himachal Pradesh, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated mid hill areas, according to the local weather office. The state has already been experiencing rainfall, with more wet conditions anticipated through May 20.

Rainfall in recent days has been noted, particularly in Nichar, which recorded 19 mm. Other areas like Bijahi and Sangla experienced lighter showers. Meanwhile, gusty winds were recorded in Bilaspur and other regions, with speeds reaching up to 87 km/h.

The weather forecast predicts light rains in higher hills, engaging various areas on May 19 and 20. However, a rise in temperatures is expected, likely causing potential heat wave conditions in some plains and lower hills, as maximum readings already hover at 40.2°C in regions like Una.

