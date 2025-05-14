Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures

A 'yellow' warning is out for May 19-20 in Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain. Rainfall data shows Nichar received 19 mm, while temperatures in Una peaked at 40.2°C. Gusty winds were noted, and a temperature rise of 2-3°C is expected in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 'yellow' warning has been declared for May 19 and 20 across parts of Himachal Pradesh, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated mid hill areas, according to the local weather office. The state has already been experiencing rainfall, with more wet conditions anticipated through May 20.

Rainfall in recent days has been noted, particularly in Nichar, which recorded 19 mm. Other areas like Bijahi and Sangla experienced lighter showers. Meanwhile, gusty winds were recorded in Bilaspur and other regions, with speeds reaching up to 87 km/h.

The weather forecast predicts light rains in higher hills, engaging various areas on May 19 and 20. However, a rise in temperatures is expected, likely causing potential heat wave conditions in some plains and lower hills, as maximum readings already hover at 40.2°C in regions like Una.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025