Himachal Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms and Rising Temperatures
A 'yellow' warning is out for May 19-20 in Himachal Pradesh, predicting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain. Rainfall data shows Nichar received 19 mm, while temperatures in Una peaked at 40.2°C. Gusty winds were noted, and a temperature rise of 2-3°C is expected in the coming days.
- Country:
- India
A 'yellow' warning has been declared for May 19 and 20 across parts of Himachal Pradesh, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in isolated mid hill areas, according to the local weather office. The state has already been experiencing rainfall, with more wet conditions anticipated through May 20.
Rainfall in recent days has been noted, particularly in Nichar, which recorded 19 mm. Other areas like Bijahi and Sangla experienced lighter showers. Meanwhile, gusty winds were recorded in Bilaspur and other regions, with speeds reaching up to 87 km/h.
The weather forecast predicts light rains in higher hills, engaging various areas on May 19 and 20. However, a rise in temperatures is expected, likely causing potential heat wave conditions in some plains and lower hills, as maximum readings already hover at 40.2°C in regions like Una.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Weather Warnings and Temperature Shifts in Himachal Pradesh
Kashmir Heatwave: Record Temperatures Set in Pahalgam and Srinagar
Above-normal temperatures predicted in most parts of India in May: IMD.
Above-normal temperatures predicted in most parts of India in May: IMD.
Rising Temperatures Drive India's Escalating Power Demand