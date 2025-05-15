Left Menu

Unearthing the Hidden Mysteries of Lunar Gravity

NASA's GRAIL mission reveals new insights about the moon's asymmetrical interior. The study indicates intense ancient volcanism on the lunar nearside, causing significant differences between the two hemispheres. Findings highlight temperature disparities and geological activity, offering a fresh perspective on lunar formation and its ongoing impact on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA's groundbreaking study, leveraging data from the Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission, sheds light on the moon's asymmetrical interior and its distinct hemispheres. The research uncovers how ancient volcanic activity on the moon's nearside has shaped its surface, presenting a stark contrast to the more rugged and cooler farside.

The study's findings, led by NASA's Ryan Park, reveal that differences in the lunar mantle contribute to varying heat levels between hemispheres. The nearside is significantly warmer and more geologically active due to radioactive decay of elements like thorium and titanium, which may explain its smoother terrain.

This new gravitational map of the moon is touted as the most detailed to date, essential for future lunar exploration missions. Additionally, the methodology could guide research on other celestial bodies in the solar system, broadening our understanding of planetary formation and the quest for life beyond Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

