Transforming India's Urban Landscape: CEPT University Leads the Way

As India finds itself at the threshold of a significant urban transformation, the need for skilled professionals in urban infrastructure and planning has reached unprecedented levels. Despite occupying just 3% of the landmass, India's cities contribute over 60% of the country's GDP and are on a fast track to becoming 50% urban in the coming decades. This rapid growth presents both opportunities and challenges that require visionary planning and sustainable development.

Responding to this imperative, CEPT University in Ahmedabad, India's leading university focused on the built environment, is gearing up for an education fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, slated for May 17 and 18, 2025. With over six decades of leadership in architecture, planning, design, and urban management, CEPT University offers programs that are not only academically rigorous but also deeply connected to real-world practice.

The university's interdisciplinary programs span architecture, planning, design, technology, and management, offering specialized undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These include Urban Planning, Urban Housing, Urban Transport System, and more. The institution aims to equip students to shape the future of India's urban transformation through its unique educational offerings.

