Delhi's Rural Villages Welcomed into Piped Gas Era

In a significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the supply of piped gas to rural villages in the capital. With the launch of this initiative in 111 villages, Gupta expressed hope for further infrastructure improvements throughout the region.

The inauguration ceremony marked a milestone in Delhi's progress, as rural areas join their urban counterparts in gaining access to piped gas supply. Gupta commended the Prime Minister's foresight, as piped gas supply in villages was previously unimaginable.

Lt Governor V K Saxena echoed Gupta's sentiments, emphasizing the involvement of every minister in enhancing facilities for Delhi's residents. He projected that a transformed Delhi will emerge within the next few years, defining this initiative as a pivotal step forward.

