Tragic Sinking: The Final Voyage of Bayesian

The yacht Bayesian, infamously deemed unsinkable, met a tragic fate off Sicily, leading to the death of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others. According to a UK interim report released Thursday, the vessel was toppled by violent winds exceeding 117 kilometers per hour.

While moored near Palermo in August, the 56-meter yacht was caught in a sudden gust that pushed it onto its side, quickly taking on water and sinking within 18 minutes. The retractable keel and 72-meter aluminum mast exacerbated its vulnerability, crucial details absent in its stability records.

An Italian probe is ongoing, with British investigators acknowledging that new evidence could reshape the findings. Meanwhile, a salvage effort continues after a diver's death during operations last week. The local sailing community is still reeling from the loss of Bayesian and its passengers.

