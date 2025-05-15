Tragic Sinking: The Final Voyage of Bayesian
The UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others died when the 'unsinkable' yacht Bayesian capsized in Sicily. An interim report attributes the tragedy to high winds of over 117 km/h. The ship's vulnerabilities, especially its retractable keel and tall mast, were not documented. An Italian investigation continues.
The yacht Bayesian, infamously deemed unsinkable, met a tragic fate off Sicily, leading to the death of UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others. According to a UK interim report released Thursday, the vessel was toppled by violent winds exceeding 117 kilometers per hour.
While moored near Palermo in August, the 56-meter yacht was caught in a sudden gust that pushed it onto its side, quickly taking on water and sinking within 18 minutes. The retractable keel and 72-meter aluminum mast exacerbated its vulnerability, crucial details absent in its stability records.
An Italian probe is ongoing, with British investigators acknowledging that new evidence could reshape the findings. Meanwhile, a salvage effort continues after a diver's death during operations last week. The local sailing community is still reeling from the loss of Bayesian and its passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)