New Home for Cheetahs: Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve's Potential Role

Authorities consider Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh as a potential site for cheetah relocation. This is part of India's Project Cheetah, aimed at reintroducing cheetahs after their extinction. The reserve is among 10 potential sites listed in the national action plan.

The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a potential habitat for cheetahs, according to official records. This development comes as part of broader considerations by authorities regarding the relocation of the big cats.

The discussion to utilize the tiger reserve for cheetah introduction was highlighted during a meeting of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee last December. An official from the National Tiger Conservation Authority highlighted that the 'Action Plan for Introduction of Cheetahs in India' names this area as a prospective site.

The reserve, now the seventh official tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh, spans over 2,339 square kilometers and is situated around 20 kilometers from Bhopal. It is part of the nationwide efforts that have seen the reintroduction of cheetahs from Africa to India after their extinction from the country 70 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

