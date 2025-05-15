Left Menu

Enhanced Bio-Security Measures at Uttarakhand's High Altitude Zoo Amid Bird Flu Concerns

In response to a bird flu scare in Uttar Pradesh, GP Pant High Altitude Zoological Park in Uttarakhand's Nainital enhanced bio-security and surveillance measures. These include regular bird health check-ups, strict protocols at entry points, and visitor safety information dissemination, aligning with the Avian Influenza Action Plan, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:30 IST
Authorities at Uttarakhand's GP Pant High Altitude Zoological Park have heightened their bio-security and surveillance measures following a bird flu scare in Uttar Pradesh. This proactive step aims to safeguard the well-being of both visitors and the park's wildlife.

Chandra Shekhar Joshi, Nainital Divisional Forest Officer, stated that regular health check-ups for all birds are underway. He emphasized the enforcement of strict bio-security protocols, particularly at entry and exit points, while access to sensitive enclosures remains limited. These precautions align with the national Avian Influenza Action Plan, 2021.

Additional safety measures include mandatory hygiene practices for staff, such as protective gear, wash protocols, and foot dips with disinfectants. Information on safe conduct is being shared with visitors to ensure awareness and compliance.

