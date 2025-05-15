Enhanced Bio-Security Measures at Uttarakhand's High Altitude Zoo Amid Bird Flu Concerns

Authorities at Uttarakhand's GP Pant High Altitude Zoological Park have heightened their bio-security and surveillance measures following a bird flu scare in Uttar Pradesh. This proactive step aims to safeguard the well-being of both visitors and the park's wildlife.

Chandra Shekhar Joshi, Nainital Divisional Forest Officer, stated that regular health check-ups for all birds are underway. He emphasized the enforcement of strict bio-security protocols, particularly at entry and exit points, while access to sensitive enclosures remains limited. These precautions align with the national Avian Influenza Action Plan, 2021.

Additional safety measures include mandatory hygiene practices for staff, such as protective gear, wash protocols, and foot dips with disinfectants. Information on safe conduct is being shared with visitors to ensure awareness and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)