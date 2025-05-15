Piped Natural Gas Supply: A Flame of Trust Ignites in Rural Delhi

Delhi's push towards environmentally sustainable growth took a significant leap as Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to 111 additional villages, bringing the total to 241.

The initiative, spearheaded by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), aims at fostering urban-level infrastructure and holistic development in rural areas. Saxena criticized the previous government's lack of action in village development while praising the BJP for its efforts towards making Delhi an eco-friendly capital.

Described as 'A Flame Of Trust' by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project not only ensures clean energy access but also promotes security and dignity in rural households. With a target to connect 116 more villages by year-end, the project marks a pivotal moment in rural empowerment and sustainable growth.

