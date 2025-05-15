Left Menu

Piped Natural Gas Supply: A Flame of Trust Ignites in Rural Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Limited's expansion brings piped natural gas (PNG) to 111 more villages in Delhi, totaling 241. Inaugurated by Lt. Governor VK Saxena, the initiative strives for environmentally sustainable growth and village development, supporting the vision of holistic progress under the 'Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:09 IST
Delhi's push towards environmentally sustainable growth took a significant leap as Lt. Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to 111 additional villages, bringing the total to 241.

The initiative, spearheaded by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), aims at fostering urban-level infrastructure and holistic development in rural areas. Saxena criticized the previous government's lack of action in village development while praising the BJP for its efforts towards making Delhi an eco-friendly capital.

Described as 'A Flame Of Trust' by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project not only ensures clean energy access but also promotes security and dignity in rural households. With a target to connect 116 more villages by year-end, the project marks a pivotal moment in rural empowerment and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

