Noida Authority Challenges RWA Sector 44 Over 'Misleading' Club Membership Claims

The Noida Authority has taken action against the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 44, alleging misleading claims regarding the membership of an upcoming club. The RWA reportedly misrepresented a sanctioned plan, converting a designated parking space into a supposed luxurious green area.

A senior official stated the authority acted following complaints about discrepancies between the approved layout and circulated plans. These plans inaccurately portrayed the club's entrance area, intended for parking, as a lush garden, creating false expectations of luxurious amenities.

Residents have raised concerns on other violations, noting that promised facilities such as a swimming pool and gym are absent, casting doubt on the project's integrity. The Authority insists that the RWA adheres to the approved plans without deviation.

