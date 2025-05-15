Left Menu

Delhi's Water Distribution Overhaul: Ensuring Fairness in Supply Amid Disparities

The Delhi government plans to ensure equitable water distribution across all Assembly constituencies based on population. A recent DJB survey revealed imbalances, with some densely populated areas receiving less water, while less populated constituencies enjoy excess supply. Measures are underway to address illegal tapping and enforce fair distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is embarking on a mission to rectify disparities in water supply across its 70 Assembly constituencies. Water Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed the initiative following a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) survey that highlighted unequal distribution based on population size.

The survey reported areas with denser populations, such as Karawal Nagar and Kirari, receiving insufficient supply compared to less populated constituencies like Rohini and Matia Mahal, which enjoy a higher per capita supply. The government's approach aims to recalibrate the distribution according to population density.

Minister Verma assured that the DJB's command centers will oversee equitable water distribution, prohibiting pressure from MLAs to disrupt allocations. Measures to curb illegal pipeline tapping have been implemented, curtailing significant water theft in the city. Despite increased production, meeting Delhi's total water demand remains a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

