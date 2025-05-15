Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Punjab and Haryana
A scorching heatwave has gripped Punjab and Haryana, with Bathinda witnessing a peak temperature of 43.5°C. Most cities in both states faced severe heat, as temperatures soared above 40°C. The Met Department confirmed the ongoing hot spell, affecting cities including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Rohtak, and Hisar.
A scorching heatwave gripped the regions of Punjab and Haryana, causing temperatures to soar past 40 degrees Celsius across several cities. Bathinda recorded the highest temperature, peaking at 43.5 degrees Celsius, according to reports from the Met Department.
In Punjab, cities such as Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala faced the brunt of the hot spell with temperatures rising to 41.2°C, 41.8°C, and 41.4°C respectively. Gurdaspur and Mohali also witnessed hot weather, with mercury levels reaching 41°C and 40.2°C.
Haryana similarly endured intense heat, particularly Rohtak, which reported a high of 43°C. Other cities including Ambala, Hisar, and Narnaul experienced temperatures over 42°C, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7°C. The dual-capital city, Chandigarh, was not spared as it too suffered from the sweltering heat at 41.7°C.
