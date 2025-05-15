Left Menu

Gokhale Constructions Expands Footprint with Major Pune Acquisition

Gokhale Constructions acquires a 3.5-acre land parcel from HND Trust for Rs 311 crore in Pune. The firm plans a mixed-use development of 16 lakh sq ft residential and high-end retail space, with a project revenue potential of Rs 2500 crore, alongside modern facilities and a 51,000 sq ft hostel.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:32 IST
Gokhale Constructions has made a significant move by acquiring a 3.5-acre land parcel from the HND Trust for a substantial Rs 311 crore, as disclosed in a recent company release.

The firm announced plans to develop a sizable 16 lakh sq ft residential space integrated with high-end retail facilities, boasting a potential revenue of Rs 2500 crore. This project will also feature a 51,000 sq ft hostel equipped with modern amenities.

Currently, Gokhale Constructions is developing 2 million sq ft of residential and 3 million sq ft of commercial space in prime Pune locations, with an eye on the ripe Mumbai real estate market for future expansions.

