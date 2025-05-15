Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Zero-Waste Initiative: Aiming for a Circular Economy

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:50 IST
In a bid to revolutionize waste management, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has committed to a zero-waste policy. He has directed officials to draft a circular economic policy that supports this initiative, drawing inspiration from Rajasthan's successful model.

The Chief Minister has called for the effective utilization of agriculture and allied sector waste. This approach aims to achieve zero waste in every Panchayat, with a detailed action plan to be implemented across the state.

Naidu emphasized that domestic wet waste should be converted into compost, while dry waste should be managed by designated agencies. Tenders for these agencies will be issued next month, with a strategic plan involving DWCRA women in the compost conversion process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

