Left Menu

India's Commitment to Climate Action: Walking the Talk Under Modi's Vision

India is pushing forward on climate action, highlighting its minimal contribution to global emissions. At 'Sagarmatha Sambaad', Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav criticized developed nations' disproportionate carbon budget use and lack of climate finance efforts. India’s initiatives under Prime Minister Modi include sustainability missions and cross-border cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:20 IST
India's Commitment to Climate Action: Walking the Talk Under Modi's Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an address highlighting India's minimal role in the climate crisis, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reaffirmed the nation's commitment to climate action. This came during the inaugural 'Sagarmatha Sambaad,' a summit focused on climate change impacts on mountain regions.

Yadav critically pointed out that developed countries continue to consume the bulk of the global carbon budget, neglecting their commitments to climate finance and technology transfer. The global carbon budget refers to the total emissions permissible to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, India integrates sustainability in its development model, focusing on resource conservation through Mission LiFE. The minister emphasized India's cooperation with Nepal and other nations to enhance climate resilience while addressing the unique challenges faced by the Himalayan ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025