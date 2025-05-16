India's Commitment to Climate Action: Walking the Talk Under Modi's Vision

In an address highlighting India's minimal role in the climate crisis, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reaffirmed the nation's commitment to climate action. This came during the inaugural 'Sagarmatha Sambaad,' a summit focused on climate change impacts on mountain regions.

Yadav critically pointed out that developed countries continue to consume the bulk of the global carbon budget, neglecting their commitments to climate finance and technology transfer. The global carbon budget refers to the total emissions permissible to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, India integrates sustainability in its development model, focusing on resource conservation through Mission LiFE. The minister emphasized India's cooperation with Nepal and other nations to enhance climate resilience while addressing the unique challenges faced by the Himalayan ecosystem.

