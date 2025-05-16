Precarious Buildings: Danger Lurking in Bihari Colony

A four-storey building in East Delhi's Bihari Colony has tilted, leading authorities to prompt evacuations. Officials have issued notices not just for this specific building but also for surrounding structures. Concerns have arisen over the buildings potentially collapsing due to their precarious conditions.

An official from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) explained that the problematic building has been evacuated with assistance from the local police. Temporary support structures, such as jacks, have been installed to stabilize the leaning building until further decisions are made. The MCD is considering declaring the building dangerous and may proceed with demolition after detailed inspections.

Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman of Shahdara South Zone, MCD, stated that they are actively inspecting buildings in the area that are old or pose a risk to safety. Legal actions, including sealing and demolition, are being prepared for those that are deemed dangerous. Patrols and inspection teams, including a police presence, are keeping the site under close scrutiny to ensure public safety.

