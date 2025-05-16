Left Menu

Cow Escapade: A Wada's Unusual Morning Visitor

In Pune, a cow climbed to the third floor of a 'wada' after being chased by stray dogs. Fire brigade officials had to use a crane and safety belts to safely bring down the cow, which had ascended through a narrow wooden staircase, resulting in a morning commotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual incident in Pune, residents of a traditional 'wada' were startled early Friday morning when a cow made its way to the third floor of the building. The bovine had been chased by stray dogs, leading to its unexpected climb.

The event unfolded in the Pardeshi Wada located in the Ravivar Peth area, leaving locals bewildered at the cow's ascent via a narrow wooden staircase. Unable to coax the animal back down, they called for assistance from the fire brigade.

Fire officials responded promptly, using a crane and safety belts to safely lower the cow back to ground level. The rescue operation successfully concluded without any harm to the cow or residents, bringing relief to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

