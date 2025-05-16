Cow Escapade: A Wada's Unusual Morning Visitor

In an unusual incident in Pune, residents of a traditional 'wada' were startled early Friday morning when a cow made its way to the third floor of the building. The bovine had been chased by stray dogs, leading to its unexpected climb.

The event unfolded in the Pardeshi Wada located in the Ravivar Peth area, leaving locals bewildered at the cow's ascent via a narrow wooden staircase. Unable to coax the animal back down, they called for assistance from the fire brigade.

Fire officials responded promptly, using a crane and safety belts to safely lower the cow back to ground level. The rescue operation successfully concluded without any harm to the cow or residents, bringing relief to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)