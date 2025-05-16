Pioneering Indian NGO Trades Green on Social Stock Exchange

The Council for Green Revolution (CGR), an environmental NGO based in Hyderabad, has become a pioneer by being the first Indian environmental organisation to list on the National Stock Exchange's Social Stock Exchange.

The Rs 85 lakh issue aims to fund the second phase of its Young Earth Leadership Program, focusing on environmental education and action.

CEO G Narayan Rao noted the rigorous processes involved in listing, emphasizing the potential global visibility and impact the initiative could bring. Established on Earth Day 2010, CGR is devoted to advancing environmental conservation and sustainable practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)