Kerala's Pre-Monsoon Rush: Government Steps Up Preparedness

As the southwest monsoon edges closer to Kerala, government officials are in a race against time to ensure the state is fully prepared. A high-powered meeting convened by top officials has laid out a comprehensive strategy aimed at expediting pre-monsoon efforts across various state departments.

Presided over by Revenue Minister K Rajan, the meeting resulted in decisive recommendations, including holding district-level meetings by May 20 to draft regional action plans. These plans aim to tackle potential monsoon disasters and ensure efficient incident response systems across district and taluk levels.

In anticipation of early showers forecast by the India Meteorological Department, special review meetings are set for the upcoming months. Key measures include updating lists of those in disaster-prone areas and organizing volunteer training with the Kudumbashree network to form a disaster response force, ensuring a coordinated state-wide effort.

