Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Tragedy Strikes in Balaghat Forest

A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district when a tiger attacked and killed a 33-year-old man, Anil Aghansingh, while he was collecting tendu leaves. Authorities have urged locals to avoid nighttime outings, and the victim's family will receive financial assistance post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A dire incident unfolded in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh, as a tiger claimed the life of a local man. The forest department has confirmed this tragic event occurring during the collection of tendu leaves.

Onlookers report that the victim, identified as Anil Aghansingh, succumbed to the predator's attack while engaged in gathering leaves used to produce local cigarettes. The tiger devoured a significant portion of the body before retreating into the wilderness.

Following the incident, Chief Conservator of Forests Gaurav Chaudhary announced measures to prevent further losses, urging residents to stay indoors at night. Financial support will be provided to the bereaved family, adhering to regulations pending a post-mortem report.

