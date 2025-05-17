Silent Perils: Toxic Threats to the Gangetic Dolphin

A new study published in the journal 'Heliyon' warns of significant chemical threats to the endangered Gangetic dolphins in the Ganga river. Conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India, the study uncovered high levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in the dolphins' diets, prompting grave concern for their survival.

The analysis identified 39 hazardous EDCs, with alarming levels of industrial pollutants such as DEHP and DnBP, in the fish consumed by dolphins. The study also found residues of banned pesticides like DDT, highlighting lax environmental enforcement in the Ganga basin. This chemical contamination poses a severe risk to the species already facing dramatic population declines.

Experts warn of potential repercussions mirroring the Yangtze River catastrophe, where unchecked pollutants led to another dolphin species' extinction. The researchers call for immediate incorporation of these pollutants in conservation efforts and a concerted national strategy to curb river contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)