Left Menu

Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Unfinished Desilting Threatens Rainy Season

Delhi's key drains are nearly desilted for the rainy season, but the Najafgarh Drain remains a concern with only 43.95% work done. Despite efforts, waterlogging is expected at notorious points. Authorities are planning master plans and improving coordination among departments to tackle flooding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:51 IST
Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Unfinished Desilting Threatens Rainy Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi braces for the monsoon, several major drainage systems are nearly desilted, with over 90% of work completed. However, the Najafgarh Drain, a vital 57-km stretch, is lagging with only 43.95% of desilting done, causing concern among city officials.

Official data up to May 8 reveals progress in drains like Sonia Vihar and Civil Military, with desilting nearly complete. Yet, other areas such as Kailash Nagar and the Delhi Gate/Power House show low completion rates of 38.95% and 42.60%, respectively.

Persistent waterlogging challenges persist in key locations in Delhi, prompting the government to plan master plans for critical basins. Improvements include disconnecting stormwater and sewerage systems, water body restoration, and clearing Yamuna floodplain obstructions, all to mitigate the flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025