Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Unfinished Desilting Threatens Rainy Season

As Delhi braces for the monsoon, several major drainage systems are nearly desilted, with over 90% of work completed. However, the Najafgarh Drain, a vital 57-km stretch, is lagging with only 43.95% of desilting done, causing concern among city officials.

Official data up to May 8 reveals progress in drains like Sonia Vihar and Civil Military, with desilting nearly complete. Yet, other areas such as Kailash Nagar and the Delhi Gate/Power House show low completion rates of 38.95% and 42.60%, respectively.

Persistent waterlogging challenges persist in key locations in Delhi, prompting the government to plan master plans for critical basins. Improvements include disconnecting stormwater and sewerage systems, water body restoration, and clearing Yamuna floodplain obstructions, all to mitigate the flood risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)