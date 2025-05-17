Left Menu

Delhi Revives Infrastructure: From Pipelines to Progress

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes her government's focus on completing pending infrastructure projects in Delhi. Initiatives include water pipeline installations in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura, aiming to provide clean, adequate water. These projects, costing Rs 1.52 crore, represent a commitment to enhancing civic amenities and improving citizens' quality of life.

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is taking significant strides to complete infrastructure projects left pending by the previous administration. At the forefront of these efforts is the initiation of pivotal development projects, vital for the capital's growth and public welfare.

In the Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta inaugurated a new pipeline project, marking the commencement of water and sewer lines installation. These essential services will be complemented by road and street repairs in subsequent phases. With a projected expenditure of approximately Rs 1.52 crore, the projects prioritize infrastructure growth.

Gupta expressed a firm commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted water supply across Delhi. The government's initiatives aim to enhance the city's sanitation and basic infrastructure, underscoring the relentless efforts to improve residents' quality of life. Continuous maintenance and monitoring by the Delhi Jal Board are also prioritized to prevent service disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

