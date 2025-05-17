Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Green Mission: 35 Crore Saplings in a Week

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ambitious plan to plant 35 crore saplings across the state from July 1 to July 7. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reasserted that safeguarding the environment is a collective duty crucial for reaching the state's 20 percent green cover target by 2030.

In a review meeting, Adityanath instructed officials to ensure meticulous planning and significant public involvement in the campaign. He also emphasized nurturing at least 50 crore saplings in nurseries, focusing on diverse species including fruit-bearing, shade-providing, medicinal, and timber varieties to promote biodiversity.

The chief minister announced the launch of a 'River Rejuvenation Campaign' aimed at planting trees along riverbanks and expressways. Additionally, 'Green Chaupals' are to be set up in villages and urban areas to encourage eco-friendly practices and sustainable agriculture, making 'Gram-Van' or village forests obligatory in every village.

(With inputs from agencies.)