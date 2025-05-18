Progress and Promise: Odisha's Developmental Leap in Boudh

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed two major infrastructure projects in Boudh, as a 300-bed hospital and a new bus stand are set for imminent inauguration.

During his visit, Majhi reviewed various development projects, insisting on quality and community participation. The CM highlighted education, health, and agriculture sectors as focus areas.

Majhi also partook in 'Sindoor Yatra', a significant local procession, celebrating Operation Sindoor, an anti-terrorism operation by the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)