Tragedy Strikes on Mount Lhotse: Two Climbers Perish

Tragedy unfolded on Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, as two climbers lost their lives during the perilous ascent. Indian climber Rakesh Kumar, aged 39, tragically collapsed while descending from the summit on Sunday.

Mohan Lamsal from Makalu Adventure, the Nepali company overseeing Kumar's expedition, reported the incident. Efforts by Kumar's Sherpa guide to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, leading to his untimely demise.

On the same day, Romanian climber Barna Zsolt Vago, aged 48, met his end while attempting to conquer the peak. Rajan Bhattarai of Himalayan Guides confirmed the loss as the season's mortality toll reaches at least eight.

