Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Mount Lhotse: Two Climbers Perish

Two climbers, Rakesh Kumar from India and Barna Zsolt Vago from Romania, died on Mount Lhotse in Nepal. Kumar, 39, collapsed while descending, and Vago, 48, died while ascending. The deaths contribute to a seasonal toll of fatalities, highlighting the dangers of high-altitude climbing in the Himalayas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Mount Lhotse: Two Climbers Perish
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy unfolded on Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak, as two climbers lost their lives during the perilous ascent. Indian climber Rakesh Kumar, aged 39, tragically collapsed while descending from the summit on Sunday.

Mohan Lamsal from Makalu Adventure, the Nepali company overseeing Kumar's expedition, reported the incident. Efforts by Kumar's Sherpa guide to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, leading to his untimely demise.

On the same day, Romanian climber Barna Zsolt Vago, aged 48, met his end while attempting to conquer the peak. Rajan Bhattarai of Himalayan Guides confirmed the loss as the season's mortality toll reaches at least eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025