Surprise Monsoon Showers Provide Relief in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and several districts, experienced unexpected rains, bringing relief from summer heat. An upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal caused the downpour. The South West Monsoon is advancing over parts of the Bay of Bengal, promising more rain for the region, continues the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai and surrounding districts, surprise rainfall has brought much-needed respite from the summer heat.
The downpour, attributed to an upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal moving toward the Tamil Nadu coast, saw temperatures drop significantly.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts further rain as the South West Monsoon advances over the Bay of Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Chennai
- rain
- monsoon
- IMD
- weather forecast
- Bay of Bengal
- storm
- relief
- surprise showers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Faces Persistent Storms and Rain: IMD Issues Weather Alerts
Delhi Police Partners with IMD to Tackle Extreme Weather Events
India Braces for Heatwave: IMD Predicts Rising Temperatures and Rainfall
INS Kiltan Arrives in Singapore for IMDEX Asia 2025, Strengthening Naval Ties
Monsoon expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of normal onset on June 1: IMD.