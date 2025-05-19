Left Menu

Surprise Monsoon Showers Provide Relief in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and several districts, experienced unexpected rains, bringing relief from summer heat. An upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal caused the downpour. The South West Monsoon is advancing over parts of the Bay of Bengal, promising more rain for the region, continues the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:46 IST
Surprise Monsoon Showers Provide Relief in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai and surrounding districts, surprise rainfall has brought much-needed respite from the summer heat.

The downpour, attributed to an upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal moving toward the Tamil Nadu coast, saw temperatures drop significantly.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts further rain as the South West Monsoon advances over the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025