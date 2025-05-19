Left Menu

Delhi Swelters with Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality

Delhi experienced above-average temperatures with a high of 40.8°C and air quality recorded in the 'poor' category. Forecasts suggest thunderstorms with rain, while AQI levels indicated air pollution challenges. The city braces for a fluctuation in weather conditions and concerns over environmental quality.

Delhi Swelters with Scorching Heat and Poor Air Quality
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi sweltered under scorching temperatures on Monday, recording a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, slightly exceeding the seasonal average, according to the weather office.

The minimum temperature stood at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while relative humidity ranged between 68 and 46 percent, indicating muggy conditions.

With air quality declining to 'poor,' the Central Pollution Control Board reported an Air Quality Index of 201. Officials forecast a thunderstorm with rain to bring slight relief on Tuesday, settling temperatures around 39 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

