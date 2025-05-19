Left Menu

Rising Threat: Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki Eruptions Prompt Highest Alert Level

The alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Flores island, Indonesia, has been raised to its highest due to multiple eruptions. Volcanic ash clouds reached up to 5.5 km high, leading authorities to warn local residents. Despite concerns, no evacuations or flight disruptions have yet occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of volcanic activity, Indonesia's authorities have elevated the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to its highest. The volcano, located on the eastern island of Flores, erupted eight times over the weekend, spewing ash clouds up to 5.5 kilometers high, according to the country's volcanology agency.

Muhammad Wafid, head of the agency, stated in a briefing that the increased activity warranted the heightened alert status as of Sunday 8:00 p.m. Images from the agency depicted dense grey ash billowing from the crater, accompanied by intense rumbling sounds from the nearest monitoring station. Additional eruptions on Monday sent ash clouds 1.2 kilometers into the sky.

Authorities have set a clearance perimeter of six kilometers from the crater and warned of potential cold lava flows during heavy rainfall. Local official Heronimus Lamawuran noted that there have been no evacuations or flight cancellations due to the weekend eruptions. Historically, the volcano's eruptions have caused significant disruptions, notably affecting flights in March, and contributing to fatalities and mass evacuations in November last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

