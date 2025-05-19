Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Claim a Life in the City

A 35-year-old woman named Shashikala lost her life when a rain-soaked wall collapsed on her. This incident marks the first rain-related death this season in the city, which experienced 104 mm of rain over the last 24 hours, causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:59 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Claim a Life in the City
Shashikala
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, heavy rains have claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Shashikala, in the city when a wall of an IT firm, weakened by torrential rain, gave way.

This unfortunate event marks the first rain-related fatality this rainy season, highlighting the hazards posed by extreme weather conditions on aging infrastructure.

Within the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on May 19, the city was engulfed in 104 mm of rainfall, leading to the flooding of numerous low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025