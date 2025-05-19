Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Claim a Life in the City

In a tragic incident, heavy rains have claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Shashikala, in the city when a wall of an IT firm, weakened by torrential rain, gave way.

This unfortunate event marks the first rain-related fatality this rainy season, highlighting the hazards posed by extreme weather conditions on aging infrastructure.

Within the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on May 19, the city was engulfed in 104 mm of rainfall, leading to the flooding of numerous low-lying areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)