Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Claim a Life in the City
A 35-year-old woman named Shashikala lost her life when a rain-soaked wall collapsed on her. This incident marks the first rain-related death this season in the city, which experienced 104 mm of rain over the last 24 hours, causing flooding in low-lying areas.
In a tragic incident, heavy rains have claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Shashikala, in the city when a wall of an IT firm, weakened by torrential rain, gave way.
This unfortunate event marks the first rain-related fatality this rainy season, highlighting the hazards posed by extreme weather conditions on aging infrastructure.
Within the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on May 19, the city was engulfed in 104 mm of rainfall, leading to the flooding of numerous low-lying areas.
