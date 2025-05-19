Elephants on the Move: Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Forest Range

In a tragic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, two wild elephants killed three individuals in separate incidents. The unfortunate events unfolded on Monday morning, as the elephants made their way from Bandhavgarh National Park towards Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve, trampling the victims during their journey.

The elephants first targeted Umesh Kol, 40, at Sanousi village, while his wife narrowly escaped the attack by climbing a tree. Not long after, the jumbos claimed the life of Devganiya Baiga, 65, at Dhonda village, and finally, they killed 8-year-old Mohan Lal Patel at Koluha-Ghatwa Barachh village.

In response to the incident, forest officials have launched an investigation, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the victims' families. This incident highlights the urgency of the recently approved Rs 47.11 crore plan to improve elephant management in the region to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)