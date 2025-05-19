Tragic Incident: Banyan Tree Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, two lives were claimed when a banyan tree, uprooted by gusty winds, fell on a brick-laden truck on Monday.

The truck was parked near Khawa village in the Nagrota Bagwan area when the tree collapsed on it, instantly killing Sanjeev Kumar from Dehra and Tek Chand from Mahal village, authorities reported.

Local police, with assistance from residents, rushed to the scene to recover the bodies. The deceased were sent to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)