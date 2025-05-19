Delhi's Cleanliness Drive: MCD Fines Engineer Amid Lax Debris Management

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has slapped a Rs 50,000 fine on an assistant engineer for negligence in clearing debris from government land, following a surprise inspection in the city's eastern sector.

During the inspections led by district administration and MCD, several infractions were noted including fresh encroachments at Ghazipur Murga Mandi. Local police have been tasked with ongoing surveillance to thwart recurring violations.

Additionally, poor sanitation in Khichripur Ward prompted action from the Delhi Development Authority, while unauthorized construction waste dumping was noted on Road Number 57. Officials underline the necessity for inter-departmental accountability to maintain city cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)