Delhi's Cleanliness Drive: MCD Fines Engineer Amid Lax Debris Management

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has fined an assistant engineer Rs 50,000 for negligence in debris removal during a surprise inspection. Joint inspections revealed encroachments and sanitation issues in several city areas, leading to calls for increased monitoring and inter-agency coordination to enhance urban cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:18 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has slapped a Rs 50,000 fine on an assistant engineer for negligence in clearing debris from government land, following a surprise inspection in the city's eastern sector.

During the inspections led by district administration and MCD, several infractions were noted including fresh encroachments at Ghazipur Murga Mandi. Local police have been tasked with ongoing surveillance to thwart recurring violations.

Additionally, poor sanitation in Khichripur Ward prompted action from the Delhi Development Authority, while unauthorized construction waste dumping was noted on Road Number 57. Officials underline the necessity for inter-departmental accountability to maintain city cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

