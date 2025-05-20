M R Srinivasan: Pioneering Leader in India's Nuclear Saga Passes Away

M R Srinivasan, the esteemed architect of India's nuclear energy program and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away at 95. Renowned for his leadership in the nuclear sector, Srinivasan's career started in 1955, working alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha on pioneering projects.

His contributions include engineering the nation's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, and leading the construction of its first atomic power station. He eventually headed the Madras Atomic Power Station and became the Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, overseeing numerous initiatives.

Appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in 1987, he also founded the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. During his tenure, he spearheaded the development of 18 nuclear power units. In honor of his vast contributions, M R Srinivasan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, solidifying his legacy in nuclear science.

(With inputs from agencies.)