Left Menu

M R Srinivasan: Pioneering Leader in India's Nuclear Saga Passes Away

M R Srinivasan, aged 95, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, who played a pivotal role in India's nuclear energy development, has passed away. His groundbreaking work alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha and as a leader at various impactful positions significantly advanced the nation's nuclear power capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:38 IST
M R Srinivasan: Pioneering Leader in India's Nuclear Saga Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

M R Srinivasan, the esteemed architect of India's nuclear energy program and former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, passed away at 95. Renowned for his leadership in the nuclear sector, Srinivasan's career started in 1955, working alongside Dr. Homi Bhabha on pioneering projects.

His contributions include engineering the nation's first nuclear research reactor, Apsara, and leading the construction of its first atomic power station. He eventually headed the Madras Atomic Power Station and became the Director of the Power Projects Engineering Division, overseeing numerous initiatives.

Appointed Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission in 1987, he also founded the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. During his tenure, he spearheaded the development of 18 nuclear power units. In honor of his vast contributions, M R Srinivasan was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, solidifying his legacy in nuclear science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025