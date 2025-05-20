Rajasthan's Weather: A Dance of Heatwaves and Rain
Rajasthan is grappling with severe heat in many regions, while Udaipur and Ajmer have seen isolated rainfall. Bikaner and Jodhpur face continued heatwaves and dusty winds. Pilani recorded the highest temperature at 46.4°C. Thunderstorms and rains are forecasted in several regions over the coming days.
Amidst the sweltering conditions across Rajasthan, a few areas like Udaipur and Ajmer experienced some relief with rain, the Meteorological Department reported Tuesday.
However, the intense heat persists in the Bikaner, Jodhpur divisions, and the Shekhawati region, with no immediate reprieve in sight. Notably, Sahada recorded the highest rainfall at 41 mm in the past 24 hours.
In contrast, Pilani saw soaring temperatures, reaching 46.4 degrees Celsius, significantly above average. Weather forecasts expect recurring heatwaves in select regions, along with strong, dusty winds in border areas. Thunderstorms are predicted to hit areas like Bikaner, Udaipur, and Kota in the coming days.
