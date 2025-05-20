Nation Bids Farewell to Pillar of India's Nuclear Revolution: M R Srinivasan

India mourns the loss of Dr. M R Srinivasan, a pivotal figure in the nation's nuclear energy advancements, who passed away at 95 in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu. The news was met with an outpouring of condolences from prominent leaders.

Governor R N Ravi honored Srinivasan's legacy, lauding his visionary leadership that fortified India's self-reliance in atomic energy. Ravi noted Srinivasan's instrumental role in shaping institutions and policies that have been crucial to the country's energy progress.

Chief Minister M K Stalin echoed sentiments of regret, marking Srinivasan as a "nation builder" whose efforts alongside Dr. Homi J Bhabha culminated in the creation of 18 nuclear power units. The AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended sympathies, underscoring the indelible impact of Srinivasan's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)