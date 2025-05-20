Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Pillar of India's Nuclear Revolution: M R Srinivasan

Veteran nuclear scientist M R Srinivasan, a key figure in India's atomic energy sector, has passed away at 95 in Tamil Nadu. Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed their condolences, praising his contributions to national energy self-reliance and the development of multiple nuclear power units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:02 IST
Nation Bids Farewell to Pillar of India's Nuclear Revolution: M R Srinivasan
Srinivasan
  • Country:
  • India

India mourns the loss of Dr. M R Srinivasan, a pivotal figure in the nation's nuclear energy advancements, who passed away at 95 in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu. The news was met with an outpouring of condolences from prominent leaders.

Governor R N Ravi honored Srinivasan's legacy, lauding his visionary leadership that fortified India's self-reliance in atomic energy. Ravi noted Srinivasan's instrumental role in shaping institutions and policies that have been crucial to the country's energy progress.

Chief Minister M K Stalin echoed sentiments of regret, marking Srinivasan as a "nation builder" whose efforts alongside Dr. Homi J Bhabha culminated in the creation of 18 nuclear power units. The AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended sympathies, underscoring the indelible impact of Srinivasan's work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025