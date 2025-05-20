Left Menu

India's Heatwave Crisis: Rising Temperatures Threaten Millions

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water reveals that nearly 60% of Indian districts are at high risk from extreme heat, affecting 76% of the population. Rising night-time temperatures and humidity are exacerbating health issues, urging a national repository for heat action plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearly 60% of Indian districts, which house three-quarters of the nation's population, are facing significant risks due to extreme heat, as per a recent study. Rising night-time temperatures and humidity levels are further magnifying the health impacts, according to the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The findings show that 57% of districts, accounting for 76% of India's population, are at high to very high heat risk. New Delhi ranks among the highest in heat risk. The report highlights that human-induced climate change is amplifying the effects, as South Asia struggles with soaring temperatures annually.

Moreover, increasing relative humidity in northern India, even in arid areas, intensifies heat stress by hindering the body's ability to release heat. The study recommends incorporating factors such as humidity and demographics in heat risk management and developing a national heat action plan repository for states' cross-learning to address the 'heat resilience gap'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

