Left Menu

Loose pet kangaroo keeps police hopping again in a Colorado town

He carried the kangaroo to a police trucks back seat and shut the door, as seen in a different officers body camera video.Kangaroos are among the unusual but legal animals to keep in Colorado.Irwin was taken home to his family in downtown Durango, a tourism hub of 20,000 residents that is known for mountain tours on a narrow-gauge train.Stasi wasnt sure how Irwin got out, but this 2-year-old pet will get only harder to catch.By age 4 or 5, kangaroos can grow taller than most men and weigh 200 pounds 90 kilograms.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 04:50 IST
Loose pet kangaroo keeps police hopping again in a Colorado town
  • Country:
  • United States

Chasing a loose kangaroo is getting to be part of the job for police in a southwestern Colorado town.

Irwin, the pet kangaroo, wasn't difficult to nab when he got loose last fall in Durango, Colorado. Still quite young at the time, he leapt into a bag similar to a mother kangaroo's pouch.

On Monday, Irwin got loose again. A police caller was worried he might get hit by a car. This time, Irwin had grown too big for a bag. "That technique wasn't going to work. The officers were debating whether they needed to lasso it or what the plan was," police Cmdr. Nick Stasi said Tuesday.

Officer Shane Garrison — described by Stasi as a "farm boy" with animal-handling experience — figured it out after following Irwin down an alley and into a backyard.

Irwin was still small enough, about as big as a medium-sized dog, for Garrison to corner him near a house, sneak up close and grab him. He carried the kangaroo to a police truck's back seat and shut the door, as seen in a different officer's body camera video.

Kangaroos are among the unusual but legal animals to keep in Colorado.

Irwin was taken home to his family in downtown Durango, a tourism hub of 20,000 residents that is known for mountain tours on a narrow-gauge train.

Stasi wasn't sure how Irwin got out, but this 2-year-old pet will get only harder to catch.

By age 4 or 5, kangaroos can grow taller than most men and weigh 200 pounds (90 kilograms). They can hop much faster than a person runs and deliver a powerful kick.

"We want all pet owners to be responsible with their pet, how they keep it and keep it safe," said Stasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025