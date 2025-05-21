Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Family Saved from Nalla Sopara Building Collapse

A woman and a 14-year-old boy were rescued from a collapsed building in Nalla Sopara, Maharashtra, following heavy rains. The collapse occurred at Sai Simran building but resulted in no injuries. The incident follows a similar tragedy in nearby Kalyan, sparking safety inspections.

Updated: 21-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:16 IST

In a dramatic rescue operation, a woman and her 14-year-old son were safely evacuated from a collapsed building slab at Nalla Sopara, Maharashtra. The incident unfolded amidst heavy rains that have battered the region, leaving no casualties and raising concerns over structural safety.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night at the Sai Simran building, a 14-year-old structure in the Palghar district. Prompt action by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade ensured the timely evacuation of the building's residents, averting a potential disaster.

Following the incident, the building's 22 flats and three shops were completely evacuated to ensure occupant safety. Authorities are currently conducting an inspection to assess the building's structural stability, amid heightened awareness due to a recent similar tragedy in Kalyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

