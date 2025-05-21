Left Menu

Bengaluru's Flood Prevention: No More Underground Parking In Low Areas

In response to recent flooding in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar unveiled a policy to prohibit underground parking in low-lying areas. The government aims to address rain-induced issues and promote city development while ensuring resident safety and infrastructure resilience.

Updated: 21-05-2025 18:10 IST
Following relentless rainfall leading to severe waterlogging in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a forthcoming policy to ban the construction of underground parking facilities in low-lying areas.

Shivakumar expressed the government's dedication to resolving rainfall issues and advancing the development of Bengaluru, as he toured affected zones alongside Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Highlighting the hazards of underground parking in flood-prone zones, Shivakumar urged calm, assuring initiatives to improve roads, traffic, and sewage systems. The government has also pledged compensation for victims of rain-related incidents.

