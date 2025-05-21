Left Menu

India's Shrinking Green Veins: The Alarming Loss of Primary Forests

India's primary forest loss between 2023 and 2024 increased, totaling 18,200 hectares. Overall, from 2002 to 2024, India lost 348,000 hectares of humid primary forests, equating to 15% of its total tree cover loss. Key causes include agriculture, logging, and development. Satellite data from Global Forest Watch highlights this ongoing environmental concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:11 IST
India's Shrinking Green Veins: The Alarming Loss of Primary Forests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India witnessed a concerning increase in primary forest loss in 2024, with 18,200 hectares disappearing compared to 17,700 hectares in 2023, as per Global Forest Watch's latest data. This marks a significant environmental issue, reflecting a broader trend of accelerating deforestation.

Between 2002 and 2024, India experienced a total loss of 348,000 hectares of humid primary forests, comprising 15% of the nation's total tree cover loss in the same timeframe. The Global Forest Watch, using advanced satellite imagery and algorithms, highlighted that these mature tropical forests are crucial ecological assets.

The principal drivers of forest loss include traditional shifting cultivation, permanent agriculture, logging, and infrastructure development. Despite these losses, from 2000 to 2020, India made strides in reforestation, gaining 1.78 million hectares, which comprised 1.4% of global tree cover recovery, although deforestation rates remain a critical challenge as noted by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025