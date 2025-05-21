India's Shrinking Green Veins: The Alarming Loss of Primary Forests

India witnessed a concerning increase in primary forest loss in 2024, with 18,200 hectares disappearing compared to 17,700 hectares in 2023, as per Global Forest Watch's latest data. This marks a significant environmental issue, reflecting a broader trend of accelerating deforestation.

Between 2002 and 2024, India experienced a total loss of 348,000 hectares of humid primary forests, comprising 15% of the nation's total tree cover loss in the same timeframe. The Global Forest Watch, using advanced satellite imagery and algorithms, highlighted that these mature tropical forests are crucial ecological assets.

The principal drivers of forest loss include traditional shifting cultivation, permanent agriculture, logging, and infrastructure development. Despite these losses, from 2000 to 2020, India made strides in reforestation, gaining 1.78 million hectares, which comprised 1.4% of global tree cover recovery, although deforestation rates remain a critical challenge as noted by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)