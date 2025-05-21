Delhi's Green Drive: Geotagging Trees for Preservation

The National Green Tribunal has issued a directive to the Delhi government to investigate the potential of geotagging trees while conducting a tree census. This comes in light of incidents of illegal felling in Delhi's green belt region near Naharpur village.

On May 15, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava reviewed submissions from the Delhi government's counsel, confirming that the tree census aligns with a Supreme Court mandate. The digitization of tree records is underway, potentially aiding the identification of repeat violators.

The bench, also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal, Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Afroz Ahmad, emphasized exploring geotagging if not already implemented. Asserting the importance of accountability, the tribunal noted the absence of a mechanism to cross-verify violators. The task is set for completion within three months, with further proceedings scheduled for September 22.

