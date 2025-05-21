Left Menu

Punjab CM Unveils Dhuri's New Governance Facelift

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a facilitation centre in Dhuri, aiming to enhance governance transparency and accessibility. The centre consolidates government services under one roof, promotes citizen trust, and accelerates grievance redressal. It supports holistic urban and village development, including educational, healthcare improvements, and sustainable infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhuri | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:41 IST
Punjab CM Unveils Dhuri's New Governance Facelift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a new facilitation centre in Dhuri on Wednesday, designed to streamline governance services for local residents. Promising increased transparency and accessible services, the centre aims to serve as a single window for a range of government offerings.

The centre, costing Rs 1.21 crore, includes six service counters, a reception desk, and a meeting-cum-conference hall. Spearheading citizen-focused governance, it provides timely resolution of grievances, monitored by a Punjab Civil Services officer. Representatives from key departments ensure comprehensive service delivery in health, social security, revenue, and security domains.

Acknowledging ongoing development efforts in local villages, Mann emphasized the centre's role in Dhuri's transformation into a model city. The initiative aligns with holistic regional development plans, promising advanced healthcare, improved roads, sustainable water systems, and educational facilities, positioning Dhuri as a benchmark for other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025