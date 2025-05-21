Punjab CM Unveils Dhuri's New Governance Facelift
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a facilitation centre in Dhuri, aiming to enhance governance transparency and accessibility. The centre consolidates government services under one roof, promotes citizen trust, and accelerates grievance redressal. It supports holistic urban and village development, including educational, healthcare improvements, and sustainable infrastructure.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a new facilitation centre in Dhuri on Wednesday, designed to streamline governance services for local residents. Promising increased transparency and accessible services, the centre aims to serve as a single window for a range of government offerings.
The centre, costing Rs 1.21 crore, includes six service counters, a reception desk, and a meeting-cum-conference hall. Spearheading citizen-focused governance, it provides timely resolution of grievances, monitored by a Punjab Civil Services officer. Representatives from key departments ensure comprehensive service delivery in health, social security, revenue, and security domains.
Acknowledging ongoing development efforts in local villages, Mann emphasized the centre's role in Dhuri's transformation into a model city. The initiative aligns with holistic regional development plans, promising advanced healthcare, improved roads, sustainable water systems, and educational facilities, positioning Dhuri as a benchmark for other regions.
