Rajasthan's Bold Steps for Industrial Growth and Governance

In a bid to bolster high-tech industries and fortify governance, the Rajasthan Cabinet unveiled new policies on semiconductors and aerospace defense this Wednesday.

Pioneering steps include the introduction of a draft Bill aimed at safeguarding property rights in areas affected by unrest, alongside substantial amendments aimed at invigorating the social sector.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired the Cabinet meeting, marking a significant stride towards economic advancement across diverse sectors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)