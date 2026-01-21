Left Menu

Rajasthan's Bold Steps for Industrial Growth and Governance

The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved policies to enhance semiconductor and aerospace defense manufacturing, along with a draft Bill to protect property rights in disturbed areas. Key initiatives include incentives for high-tech industries and amendments to service rules, targeting economic growth and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:15 IST
In a bid to bolster high-tech industries and fortify governance, the Rajasthan Cabinet unveiled new policies on semiconductors and aerospace defense this Wednesday.

Pioneering steps include the introduction of a draft Bill aimed at safeguarding property rights in areas affected by unrest, alongside substantial amendments aimed at invigorating the social sector.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chaired the Cabinet meeting, marking a significant stride towards economic advancement across diverse sectors in the state.

