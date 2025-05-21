Left Menu

ISRO's Skyward Journey: A Shield and Beyond

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the organization's commitment to national safety, detailing its satellite applications for security and various developmental purposes. He highlighted the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions, partnerships, and the anticipated Gaganyaan mission, underscoring ISRO's pivotal role in space exploration and security applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:06 IST
ISRO chairman V Narayanan has affirmed the organization's dedication to ensuring national security, underscoring the role of its 56 operational satellites in safeguarding India's borders and citizens. Narayanan mentioned ISRO's broad programs supporting telecommunication, education, disaster management, and resource management, which collectively bolster citizens' safety.

During his visit to the Central Tool Room and Training Centre in Bhubaneswar, Narayanan outlined the ongoing efforts in deep space exploration, including the Chandrayaan-4 mission, aimed at enhancing understanding of lunar geology. ISRO's collaboration with Japan for the Chandrayaan-5 mission marks a significant advance in lunar exploration, featuring an increased launch weight and extended rover lifespan.

Additionally, Narayanan highlighted ISRO's Gaganyaan mission plans, which include both uncrewed and crewed missions, with the latter set to launch by 2027. Partnerships with NASA also feature prominently, positioning ISRO at the forefront of international space collaboration and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

