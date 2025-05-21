Pune's Rapid Urbanization Threatens CO2 Absorption and Flood Control

A recent study by MIT-World Peace University reveals that Pune's rapid urban expansion has diminished its CO2 absorption capacity by 34% over the last decade. Research conducted in collaboration with Sustaina Greens LLP highlights that the city's increasing built-up areas have significantly reduced its green cover and flood mitigation capabilities.

The study, led by Dr. Pankaj Koparde, warns that these developments, particularly along riversides and floodplains, disrupt natural drainage systems. This combination of factors is raising Pune's vulnerability to floods, exacerbated by unpredictable monsoon patterns.

Researchers emphasize the urgent need for policy interventions to protect Pune's ecological features, such as hills and wetlands, which are vital for sustainable urban development. They advocate for ecosystem valuation models and integrated planning to ensure future urban growth aligns with environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)