Left Menu

Pune's Rapid Urbanization Threatens CO2 Absorption and Flood Control

Pune's ability to absorb CO2 has declined by 34% over the past decade due to urbanization, according to MIT-WPU research. Expanding built-up areas have reduced green cover, impacting flood control. The study calls for policy interventions to restore natural buffers like urban hills, wetlands, and riverside green spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:16 IST
Pune's Rapid Urbanization Threatens CO2 Absorption and Flood Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study by MIT-World Peace University reveals that Pune's rapid urban expansion has diminished its CO2 absorption capacity by 34% over the last decade. Research conducted in collaboration with Sustaina Greens LLP highlights that the city's increasing built-up areas have significantly reduced its green cover and flood mitigation capabilities.

The study, led by Dr. Pankaj Koparde, warns that these developments, particularly along riversides and floodplains, disrupt natural drainage systems. This combination of factors is raising Pune's vulnerability to floods, exacerbated by unpredictable monsoon patterns.

Researchers emphasize the urgent need for policy interventions to protect Pune's ecological features, such as hills and wetlands, which are vital for sustainable urban development. They advocate for ecosystem valuation models and integrated planning to ensure future urban growth aligns with environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025