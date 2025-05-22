Left Menu

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Torrential rain has caused flash flooding in Australia's southeast, prompting evacuation orders and warnings for 50,000 residents. Major flooding is affecting rural towns in New South Wales. Over 100 schools are closed, and power outages persist. Emergency services are in the area as more rain is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 05:37 IST
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's southeast is grappling with severe weather as torrential rains lead to devastating flash floods. With evacuation orders already in place, officials have advised 50,000 residents to brace for additional rainfall in the coming hours.

New South Wales has been particularly hard-hit, seeing major flooding in several rural towns, notably in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions. The situation has tragically claimed at least one life, with a man found dead in a flooded home near Taree. This devastation has resulted in farms being washed away and infrastructure such as homes, roads, and bridges being destroyed.

Extreme weather has led to significant disruptions, including the closure of over 100 schools and widespread power outages. A slow-moving coastal trough is responsible for dumping four months' worth of rain in just two days, stranding residents and making rescue operations challenging. Consequently, over 2,500 emergency personnel are on the ground, supported by search and rescue missions by the Australian Defence Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025