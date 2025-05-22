Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's southeast is grappling with severe weather as torrential rains lead to devastating flash floods. With evacuation orders already in place, officials have advised 50,000 residents to brace for additional rainfall in the coming hours.

New South Wales has been particularly hard-hit, seeing major flooding in several rural towns, notably in the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions. The situation has tragically claimed at least one life, with a man found dead in a flooded home near Taree. This devastation has resulted in farms being washed away and infrastructure such as homes, roads, and bridges being destroyed.

Extreme weather has led to significant disruptions, including the closure of over 100 schools and widespread power outages. A slow-moving coastal trough is responsible for dumping four months' worth of rain in just two days, stranding residents and making rescue operations challenging. Consequently, over 2,500 emergency personnel are on the ground, supported by search and rescue missions by the Australian Defence Force.

