Political Storm: Codeine Cough Syrup Scandal Rocking Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh ministers have accused Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav of politicizing an investigation into a codeine syrup syndicate. The government claimed a zero-tolerance drug policy while demanding Yadav clarify his alleged links. Significant legal actions have been undertaken against illegal narcotic operations in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive.
Uttar Pradesh's political drama intensified as ministers targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the notorious codeine-based cough syrup syndicate. Accused of diverting attention to caste politics amid an ongoing probe, Yadav was urged to cooperate rather than politicize the crisis.
Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad emphasized the BJP's zero-tolerance stance towards narcotics and unlawful medicine trades, condemning the opposition's troubling influence. Photographs allegedly linking Yadav to the cough syrup ring have surfaced, intensifying demands for a clear explanation.
Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's watchful eye, Uttar Pradesh is conducting statewide campaigns against narcotic distribution. A crackdown has led to arrests, seizures, and legal actions against firms and key conspirators. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh echoed calls for Yadav to respond to the mafias-accusations parade.
