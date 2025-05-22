Left Menu

Seismic Shivers: Crete Rocked by 6.1-Magnitude Undersea Quake

A 6.1-magnitude undersea earthquake struck off the coast of Crete, Greece, early Thursday. Felt widely across the Aegean Sea, no injuries or significant damage were reported. The quake's epicenter was 55 kilometers north of Crete at a depth of 37 kilometers. Greece experiences frequent seismic activity due to its location on major fault lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook the Greek island of Crete early Thursday, sending tremors across the Aegean Sea. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or substantial damage.

The quake's epicenter was located 55 kilometers north of Crete, at a depth of 37 kilometers beneath the seabed according to data from the Geodynamics Institute of Athens. Regional government official Giorgos Tsapakos confirmed on state television that initial assessments indicate no severe impact on the affected areas.

The seismic event was felt widely across the islands of the Aegean, highlighting Greece's vulnerability to earthquakes, given its position on major fault lines. Efthymios Lekkas, director of the Earthquake and Planning Protection Organisation, explained that deeper quakes like this tend to result in less surface damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

