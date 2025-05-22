Modi's Mega Development Drive: Boosting Bikaner's Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark visit to Bikaner district, offering prayers at the renowned Karni Mata temple while simultaneously unveiling significant development initiatives.

Modi inaugurated the revamped Deshnoke railway station, inspired by temple architecture and tailored to accommodate rising pilgrim traffic. This station is part of 103 'Amrit Stations' being upgraded across 86 districts in 18 states and Union territories, at a total investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

Additionally, Modi launched the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train and laid the foundation stone for projects exceeding Rs 26,000 crore, targeting improvements in railways, roadways, and renewable energy sectors, all aimed at bolstering Rajasthan's infrastructure and economic landscape.

